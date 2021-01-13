BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.64

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $14.17. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 131,091 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 90.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. 15.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

