HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $485.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $435.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.09.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $407.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -224.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.51 and its 200 day moving average is $310.65. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,489,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,472 shares of company stock worth $29,717,717 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 58.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 393.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in HubSpot by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

