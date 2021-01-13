MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGI. ValuEngine cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of MGI opened at $6.51 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $472.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 24.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

