Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

