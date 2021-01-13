Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

NYSE WHD opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443 in the last 90 days. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

