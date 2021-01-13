Financial Comparison: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and TransAlta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransAlta $1.77 billion 1.30 $61.79 million ($0.09) -93.78

TransAlta has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A TransAlta 4.74% -0.58% -0.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brookfield Renewable and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 1 0 0 0 1.00 TransAlta 0 3 5 0 2.63

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.27%. TransAlta has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 32.31%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. TransAlta pays out -144.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransAlta beats Brookfield Renewable on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 8,385 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

