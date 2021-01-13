Analyzing German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 25.10% 9.72% 1.24% Civista Bancshares 23.92% 8.93% 1.14%

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares German American Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $221.98 million 4.20 $59.22 million $2.35 14.97 Civista Bancshares $120.50 million 2.54 $33.88 million $2.01 9.55

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for German American Bancorp and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Civista Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

German American Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.70%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $19.81, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. German American Bancorp pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Civista Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of March 19, 2020, the company operated 76 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties; seven counties in Kentucky; and one county in Tennessee. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

