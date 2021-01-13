Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. Skillz has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $25.61.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

