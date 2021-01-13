(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) Upgraded by Truist to “Buy”

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of (MOG.A) in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of (MOG.A) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of (MOG.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of (MOG.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of (MOG.A) stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,043.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.83. (MOG.A) has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $95.93.

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. (MOG.A) had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that (MOG.A) will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About (MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

