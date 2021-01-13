Analysts Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.44). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDL. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $391.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.