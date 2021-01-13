Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.29. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

