Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LOPE. ValuEngine lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Also, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

