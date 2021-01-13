Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of GAIA opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 522.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

