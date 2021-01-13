OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

KIDS opened at $43.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $843.41 million, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.70. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,322.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $894,563. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 224,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 103,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

