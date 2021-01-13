Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s previous close.

ITMR has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

