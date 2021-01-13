Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

CICOY stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

