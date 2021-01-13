Oppenheimer Weighs in on Medtronic plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $5.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

NYSE:MDT opened at $117.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.67. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after buying an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

