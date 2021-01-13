GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GSKY. Stephens began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on GreenSky in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GreenSky presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Shares of GSKY opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.56 million, a P/E ratio of 100.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Angela M. Nagy bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $152,279.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,139,720 shares of company stock worth $3,970,878. 53.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GreenSky by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

