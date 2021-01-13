FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical technology company will earn $5.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

NYSE MDT opened at $117.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after purchasing an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

