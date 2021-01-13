American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives $272.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors grew its stake in American Tower by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 50,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,963. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

