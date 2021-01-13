Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €21.51 ($25.31).

A number of analysts have weighed in on UG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) stock traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €21.73 ($25.56). 3,762,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €21.45 and a 200 day moving average of €16.97. Peugeot S.A. has a 12-month low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 12-month high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

