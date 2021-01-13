Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0013

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $6,004.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,846,644,855 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

