Pirl (PIRL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,835.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $403,136.60 and approximately $16,835.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 60% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,046.11 or 0.03091986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00396670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.98 or 0.01392083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.35 or 0.00618790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00466352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00293499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021310 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

