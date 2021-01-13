Scala (XLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,080.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1,080.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00112540 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00265306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00062848 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.