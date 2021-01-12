Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS POCEF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,718. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Photon Control has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.80.
Photon Control Company Profile
