Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POCEF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,718. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Photon Control has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Photon Control Company Profile

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers fiber optic temperature probes that measure temperature in harsh environments. It also provides single channel and multi-channel temperature sensing products.

