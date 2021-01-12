Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,282. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

