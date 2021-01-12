Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the December 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 97,053 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ACH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. 55,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.72. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.