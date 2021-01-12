Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declines By 76.4%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 135,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 249,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KIO remained flat at $$14.71 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,897. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.