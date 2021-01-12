Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.97. 7,760,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,467. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average is $139.46. The stock has a market cap of $421.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

