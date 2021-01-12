Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 263,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,845. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $641.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

