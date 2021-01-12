Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of EKTAY remained flat at $$13.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

