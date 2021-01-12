Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIXX. BidaskClub upgraded Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

FIXX traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.62. 275,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,964. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.28.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,300 over the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

