CX Institutional Sells 1,292 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CX Institutional lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

