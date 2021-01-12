1SG One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 90.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, 1SG has traded down 90.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 1SG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular exchanges. 1SG has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $19.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00051445 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002737 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002708 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013995 BTC.

1SG Profile

1SG (CRYPTO:1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,177,310 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1SG is 1.sg . The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG

According to CryptoCompare, “1SG stablecoin is issued by Mars Blockchain to overcome the problem of today's volatile cryptocurrency. 1SG enters the market with the aiming for an open, transparent, efficient and convenient KYC / AML audit process, stable value, and high liquidity. “

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

