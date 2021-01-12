Burger Swap Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001529 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $6.11 million and $26.54 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00024596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00112171 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00264271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062662 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,144,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,769,565 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

Burger Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BURGERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.