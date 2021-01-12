PopularCoin Reaches Market Cap of $173,725.18 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 25% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $173,725.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00397355 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,803.47 or 0.99551227 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016296 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003922 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00016961 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002060 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003291 BTC.
About PopularCoin
According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “
Buying and Selling PopularCoin
PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
