PopularCoin Reaches Market Cap of $173,725.18 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 25% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $173,725.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,139,061,731 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

