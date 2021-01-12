Brokerages Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target at $16.21

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

CRTO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,243. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

