Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $416.27.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,556,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $397.06. 287,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.67. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

