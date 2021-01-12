Analysts Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price at $127.74

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.20. 6,031,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,065. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,866,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fiserv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after buying an additional 1,293,231 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,568,000 after buying an additional 76,597 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,177,000 after purchasing an additional 170,138 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

