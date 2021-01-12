Single Point Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,941,000 after buying an additional 706,017 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,035,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,941. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72.

