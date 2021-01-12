Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GFASY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 6,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,210. The firm has a market cap of $209.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66. Gafisa has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter.

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

