Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 1,545,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of IBDSF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 14,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

