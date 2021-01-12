Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 1,545,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of IBDSF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 14,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $15.47.
Iberdrola Company Profile
