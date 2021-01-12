Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the December 15th total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS MAYNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Mayne Pharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

