First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the December 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 74,280 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ FSZ traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

