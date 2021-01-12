Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alphabet by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after buying an additional 121,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $18.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,737.43. 1,461,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,764.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,604.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

