PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lowered by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.3% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.43. 5,141,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. The company has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

