Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTV traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,483,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,231. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $123.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.11.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.