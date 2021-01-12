Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $11.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,765. Navient has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 549.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.