Brokerages Set Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Target Price at $26.75

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

GRBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,661. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.