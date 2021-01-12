HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.21.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on HyreCar from $5.25 to $6.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of HyreCar by 400.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HyreCar Company Profile
HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
