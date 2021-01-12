HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on HyreCar from $5.25 to $6.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of HyreCar by 400.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYRE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.01. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.